Davidson Ndyabahika
13:37

Struggle to Certify MakaPads On

7 Oct 2018, 13:20 Comments 153 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Health Updates
Cathryn Nakitto, the MakaPads supervisor poses with samples of MakaPads. Davidson Ndyabahika

Cathryn Nakitto, the MakaPads supervisor poses with samples of MakaPads. Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
Cathryn Nakitto, the MakaPads supervisor discloses that the UNBS has visited the factory twice and they are still waiting for their third visit, which she hopes will lead to the award of the Q mark.

 

Tagged with: makapads makapads- the incomplete works of prof. musaazi prof. musaazi
Mentioned: united nations high commissioner for refugees –unhcr makerere university department of electrical and computer engineering

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.