Struggle to Certify MakaPads On

In short
Cathryn Nakitto, the MakaPads supervisor discloses that the UNBS has visited the factory twice and they are still waiting for their third visit, which she hopes will lead to the award of the Q mark.
Struggle to Certify MakaPads On7 Oct 2018, 13:20 Comments 153 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Health Updates
Cathryn Nakitto, the MakaPads supervisor poses with samples of MakaPads. Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.