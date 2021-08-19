How Lumbuye Used YouTube To Become A Force To Reckon With

In short
UCC spokesperson Ibrahim Bbosa, says they believe users are the first point of call in detecting and repelling the spread of fake news. He says they have been appealing to people to always first confirm what they come across before passing it to others. UCC, Bbosa says, has also been urging content creators to use social media responsibly.
How Lumbuye Used YouTube To Become A Force To Reckon With19 Aug 2021, 12:57 Comments 270 Views Politics Media Updates
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.