How Museveni Is Using The War On Terror To Strengthen His Stay In Power-Authors

In short
“They showed me some of the small Raven unmanned surveillance drones that were helping the African Union troops go after Al-Shabaab. They looked like a child’s model airplane and when I picked one up, it was surprisingly light. Yet it was loaded with sophisticated cameras and the Ugandans were delighted to have them,” Clinton who was also the U.S. First Lady between 1992 and 2001 writes.
How Museveni Is Using The War On Terror To Strengthen His Stay In Power-Authors13 Nov 2021, 09:31 Comments 132 Views Politics Security Updates
