How NUP Lost Speaker Elections, even with Majority Councilors

In short

In Lubaga Division, the NUP candidate Rehema Fugge was defeated by the NRM candidate Twaha Mayanja, in a council where NUP has 64 councillors elected on its ticket against the 11 members of the NRM. The story was the same in other areas like Makindye and Kampala Central, forcing enraged NUP supporters to take to social media to show their displeasure, accusing their leaders of betraying the struggle.