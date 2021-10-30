In short
Traffickers are currently using technology to profile, recruit, control and exploit their victims as well as using the Internet, especially the dark web, to hide illegal materials stemming from trafficking and their real identities from investigators.
How Online Technology Enhancing Human Trafficking
30 Oct 2021
