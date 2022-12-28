Wambuzi Reacheal
How Police Arrested Scrap Dealer Linked to Vandalized Electricity Conductors Top story

28 Dec 2022, 08:42 Comments 259 Views Jinja, Uganda Crime Updates
Edward Katongole being ferried to Kiira regional police command for further interrogation.

In short
Katongole was arrested from his hideout in Seguku along Kampala- Entebbe road before being transferred to Jinja central police station for further interrogation.

 

