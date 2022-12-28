In short
Katongole was arrested from his hideout in Seguku along Kampala- Entebbe road before being transferred to Jinja central police station for further interrogation.
How Police Arrested Scrap Dealer Linked to Vandalized Electricity Conductors Top story28 Dec 2022, 08:42 Comments 259 Views Jinja, Uganda Crime Updates
In short
Tagged with: electricity police station regional police
Mentioned: Edward Katongole Jinja UMEME
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.