How Quarantine Centre Prematurely Released COVID-19 Positive Patient

MOH Press Release of April 12th that indicated a positive case

The individuals had spent 14 days in quarantine at the Survey and Land Management Institute, with no symptoms of coronavirus disease. Their samples were drawn on Thursday, April 9, as one of the procedures before their release. A day later, they were all released, albeit, without the results.

 

