URN caught up with some inspectors of schools on the most common and bizarre forms of cheating in schools they have encountered. Olivia Bulya, the Inspector of Schools in Mukono Municipality, says social media as a vibrant communication channel has been largely used to circulate examination papers and questions across the country to learners.
How Schools Cheat Examinations; Accounts by Inspectors of Schools Top story2 Oct 2019, 07:23 Comments 299 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Report
