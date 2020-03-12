In short
Patrick Onyango, the Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson, says that as police was interrogating Bwambale, other officers tracked Musiimenta’s phone and found it with Asuman Byaruhanga. He revealed that he had bought it from Ashraf Sekasi.
How Security Agencies Arrested Suspected Nsangi Women Killer Top story12 Mar 2020, 17:08 Comments 165 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates
In short
Mentioned: Ashraf Sekasi James Bwambale Asuman Byaruhanga Patrick Onyango Dorcus Musiimenta Wilberforce Ainebyona Bernard Muhumuza Secretaría de Seguridad Pública Thomas Kasimo Kasamba Mukitadiru Nsangi Subcounty
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.