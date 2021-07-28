In short
“In the second round of the nomination exercise, the now-retired bishop also attacked one of the candidates, Rev. Captain Moses Okello as Illuminati, a thief, who had stolen his keys and stole a letter that was published in the press, Red Pepper, relating the Bishop-elect Okunya’s standing as a married man,” the letter reads.
How the Consecration of Rev. Okunya Failed Top story28 Jul 2021, 11:19 Comments 164 Views Kumi, Uganda Religion Updates
In short
Tagged with: Dr. John Ekure, Orthopedics House of the Bishops Rev. Charles Oode Okunya coruption in election of bishop kumi diocese impasse
Mentioned: church of uganda, kumi diocese
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.