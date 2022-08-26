Olive Nakatudde
How Tumwine Conducted Himself in Parliament

Security Minister Gen. Elly Tumwine shortly after appearing before the Rules committee.

General Elly Tumwine's long service in Parliament was not smooth as he was at different instances in the recent past referred to the Rules Committee for investigation on allegations of Contempt of Parliament. In 2020, a section of legislators attempted to censure him over his views on the operations of safe houses.

 

