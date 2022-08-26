How Tumwine Conducted Himself in Parliament

In short
General Elly Tumwine's long service in Parliament was not smooth as he was at different instances in the recent past referred to the Rules Committee for investigation on allegations of Contempt of Parliament. In 2020, a section of legislators attempted to censure him over his views on the operations of safe houses.
How Tumwine Conducted Himself in Parliament26 Aug 2022, 19:01 Comments 53 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Security Report
In short
Tagged with: Gen. Elly Tumwine Parliament of Uganda
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.