Hafitha Issa
14:32

How Vendors are Struggling to Live off Kampala Streets

28 Jan 2022, 14:30 Comments 99 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Politics Report
Vendors occupy part of the Parking of Segawa Market in Kisenyi

In short
Viola Kobusobozi, one of the vendors who have insisted on working in the streets, says that while the situation is tense, she cannot afford to take up working space in the markets because of the costs involved. Kobusobozi, a mother of two instead walks around the city with a pack of face masks, some hanging on pegs with the hope that she can still attract buyers.

 

