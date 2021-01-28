In short
President Museveni scored more than 70 percent in 51 districts, polling 2.69 million votes of the 3.21 million valid votes cast in these districts. This score represents about 44 percent of 6.04 million votes Museveni polled in the January 14th presidential, according to final presidential election results released by the Electoral Commission today.
How Western Uganda Delivered Victory to Museveni Top story28 Jan 2021, 19:06 Comments 376 Views Politics Election Updates
