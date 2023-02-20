Solomon Okabo
08:35

HRNJ Condemns Continuous Attack, Threats on Journalists

20 Feb 2023, 08:33 Comments 178 Views Kwania Road, Lira, Uganda Northern Human rights Local government Updates

In short
Patrick Okino, the Chairperson Lango United Journalists Association (LUJA) condemned the statements and asked journalists in Lango to stick to the best journalistic principles and continue holding the public office bearers accountable.

 

Tagged with: Sempala Condemns Continuous Attack, Threats on Journalists
Mentioned: Human rights network for journalists

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.