The lawyers from Wameli and Company Advocates have sued the Attorney General, the Inspector General of Police, the Commandant Special Investigations Directorate-Kireka and the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence upon instructions from HRNJ given to them immediately after the arrest of the said presenters.
HRNJ Joins Legal Battle Seeking Release of Alternative DIGITALK Presenters
The Alternative Digitalk
A picture by Uganda Journalists Association showing the Digitalk Presenters who were arrested.
