In short
Maria Burnett, the East Africa director at HRW says it is an act of impunity for the government not to have some military officials involved in the operation tried in courts of law since it gives them a leeway to abuse their power again.
HRW Faults Gov't for Failure to Investigate 2016 Kasese Killings10 Oct 2018, 20:09 Comments 169 Views Kasese, Uganda Crime Editorial
In short
Tagged with: hrw wants security operatives investigated they say not investigating them is an act of impunity
Mentioned: uganda police force uganda people's defence forces rwenzururu kingdom obusinga bwa rwenzururu ofwono opondo rwenzururu prime ministerial committee gadi mbayahi
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.