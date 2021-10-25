In short
This shows a Debt-to-GDP ratio of 45.5 per cent in contrast to earlier estimates of almost 50 per cent, which had been stated by the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development. During the year, the economy grew to 148 trillion Shillings from 139.7 the previous year.
Huge Debt Servicing Bill Worries BOU, as Loan Grows to UGX 67 Trillion
In short
