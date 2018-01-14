In short

Analysis of University water bills indicates that Makerere spent Ugx3.2billion on water in 2013/2014 financial year, Ugx 3.7billion in 2014/15 financial year and 4.2billion in 2015/16 billion shillings. The probe questioned why the university continued to spend hefty sums in water bills yet the number of students has been steadily reducing. Statistics indicate that Makerere University registered students numbers stood at 38,420 in 2014/15 academic year, 38,272 in 2015/16, 35,964 in 2016/17 and 33,288 students in 2017/18.