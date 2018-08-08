Rajib Ongodia
17:54

Human Rights Activists Ask Police Boss to Treat Shooting Victim

8 Aug 2018, 17:54 Comments 107 Views Pallisa, Uganda Crime Breaking news

In short
Isaac Okalebo, the Executive Director of Human Rights Initiative Palisa Branch, says Shillings 2.5 million is needed to operate on Okia whose leg was shuttered by the shooting.

 

Tagged with: shooting victim law left leg injury course proposal comment officer medical village
Mentioned: ganuhura okia oc ibrahim ganuhura charge of gogonyo police station julius okia ogurutap sub county local council mbale regional referral hospital isaac okalebo executive director of human rights initiative palisa branch calvin opule community liaison officer pallisa central police station human rights initiative human rights initiative pallisa branch

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.