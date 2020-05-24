Human Activity Threatens Nakindiba Natural Forest Reserve

In short
Locals reportedly took advantage of the laxity in supervision by the National Forestry Authority to encroach on the 147-hectare reserve in Kakiri Town Council cutting down indigenous trees for charcoal and timber, and taking over a large portion of the reserve for cultivation.
Human Activity Threatens Nakindiba Natural Forest Reserve24 May 2020, 16:38 Comments 135 Views Environment Misc Report
In short
Tagged with: Deforestation
Mentioned: National Forestry Authority
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.