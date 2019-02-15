Anthony Kushaba
20:46

Human Activity Threatens Ntugamo's Biggest Wetland

15 Feb 2019, 20:45 Comments 127 Views Ntungamo, Uganda Environment Report

In short
The wetland is a lifeline for communities in Nyabihooko, Nyabushenyi and Ruhaama Sub Counties and part of Isingiro district. But it is now covered in trenches, dug up by farmers who have started creating vegetable gardens, tree nurseries and rearing animals within the gazetted wetland area.

 

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.