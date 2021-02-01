In short
Sylvia Namubiru the Chief Executive Officer of LASPNET says although there are laws in place protecting human rights, their implementation has been constrained by the impunity of security agencies and Political Interference. For instance, the right to life was violated by security personnel who killed majority of the 54 people who died during the November protests and no officer has been brought to book.
Human Rights Abuses by Security Forces Worry Lawyers
1 Feb 2021
Kampala, Uganda
In short
