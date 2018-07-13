Edward Eninu
17:02

Human Rights Abuses Reduce in Karamoja Mining Sites

13 Jul 2018, 16:59 Comments 122 Views Moroto, Uganda Court Crime Report
Local leaders, Miners and members of UHRC during sensitization workshop on human rights at the mining sites in Moroto last week. Edward Eninu

Local leaders, Miners and members of UHRC during sensitization workshop on human rights at the mining sites in Moroto last week. Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
The commission, in its May 2018 visit to different mining sites across the region notes that findings indicate that a lot has changed since their last visit in 2016.

 

Tagged with: rapists walk free in kosiroi mining site tororo cement limestone in moroto moroto district department of geological survey and mines (dgsm)
Mentioned: uganda human rights commission

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.