Ashraf Kasirye
14:48

Human Rights Activists, Lawyers Want LDU Disbanded

16 Jul 2020, 14:48 Comments 91 Views Human rights Breaking news
Human Rights acitvists displaying placards calling for action against LDU brutality

Human Rights acitvists displaying placards calling for action against LDU brutality

In short
LASPNET Executive Director, Sylvia Namubiru Mukasa identified some of the causalities as 65-year-old Francis Ogwanga Munu in Oyam District and Jacquline Nagasha in Masaka who was shot together with Francis Musasizi by her estranged husband, Private Robert Muyaga.

 

Tagged with: Chief of Defense Forces-CDF Human rights Legal Aid Service Providers Network (LASPNET) Local Defenfe Unit- LDU

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.