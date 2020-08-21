Hafitha Issa
Human Rights Commission Asks Government to Suspend OTT

21 Aug 2020, 18:41 Comments 228 Views Kampala, Uganda Human rights Politics Report

The Acting Chairman of the Commission Dr. Katebalirwa Amooti told journalists today that this is necessary in the wake of digital campaigns where the public is using social media platforms to reach the electorate.

 

