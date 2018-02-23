UHRC Asks Police, ISO To Stop Arresting Journalists

In short
The Commissions Acting Chairperson, Stephen Araali Basaliza said the arrests were not only a threat to media freedom but a violation of the individuals rights.
UHRC Asks Police, ISO To Stop Arresting Journalists23 Feb 2018, 21:02 Comments 117 Views Court Crime Analysis
Uganda Human Rights Commission, Acting Chairperson , Stephen Basliza (C) looking on is Commissioner Meddie Mulumba(L) and Commision Secretray (R).JPG Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.