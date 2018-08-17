Olive Nakatudde
19:21

Bobi Wine, Zaake Severely Tortured – UHRC Report

17 Aug 2018, 19:20 Comments 121 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report

In short
The report, issued by the Commissions Chairperson Med Kaggwa, shows that the MPs have difficulty in breathing among other complications and that Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine was in pain resulting from multiple bruises.

 

Tagged with: uganda human rights commission uhrc chairperson med kaggwa tortured mps kyadondo east mp robert kyagulanyi mp francis zaake

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.