Alex Otto
12:15

Human Rights Committee Fails to Meet Museveni over Election Violence

3 May 2021, 12:11 Comments 121 Views Kampala, Uganda Human rights Politics Updates
Museveni speaking at a State House event last year. Online Photo.

Museveni speaking at a State House event last year. Online Photo.

In short
The probe team led by Vice-chairperson of the Committee Agnes Taaka Wejulu interacted with former Presidential candidates including, Democratic Party’s Norbert Mao , Alliance for National Transformation (ANT)’s Mugisha Muntu, and Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) Presidential candidate Patrick Amuriat Oboi.

 

Tagged with: Elections Electoral Violence Human rights probe President Museveni Robert Kyagulanyi
Mentioned: human rights committee

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.