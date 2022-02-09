Human Rights Committee Tasked to Investigate Torture Reports

In short
Fox Odoi, the Human Rights Committee Chairperson said that the committee would begin on Thursday to inquire into the state of human rights and abuses in Uganda and shall file a comprehensive report.
Human Rights Committee Tasked to Investigate Torture Reports9 Feb 2022, 07:07 Comments 75 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Human rights Report
Tagged with: human rights parliament's human rights committee torture
