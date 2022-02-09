Olive Nakatudde
Human Rights Committee Tasked to Investigate Torture Reports

Kampala, Uganda
One of the accused persons showing media how he was allegedly tortured in state custody.

In short
Fox Odoi, the Human Rights Committee Chairperson said that the committee would begin on Thursday to inquire into the state of human rights and abuses in Uganda and shall file a comprehensive report.

 

