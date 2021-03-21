Human Rights Committee Tasks Police on Killed EC Staff

In short
Richardson Tabu, 29, a secretary at the Commission offices in Gulu was allegedly kidnapped on January 8, when he had stepped out of office in Senior Quarters for lunch. He was found dead a week later after an intensive search near Lagoon in Forest Ward, Gulu City East Division, and, instantly, the police commenced investigation to trace his killers.
Human Rights Committee Tasks Police on Killed EC Staff21 Mar 2021, 16:41 Comments 204 Views 2021 Elections Human rights Parliament Updates
Agnes Wejuli Taaka, the Parliamentary Human Rights Committee Chairperson in pink tasked Gulu DPC ASP Dickens Bindeeba to share police findings on gruesome murder of EC staff- Photo by Dominic Ochola
