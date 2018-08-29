In short
A section of Members of Parliament sitting on the Human Rights committee and former Buganda Kingdom Premier Dan Muliika on Wednesday visited Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi a.k.a Bobi Wine at Lubaga Hospital.
Human Rights Committee Visits MP Kyagulanyi
A section of Members of the Parliament Human Rights Committee speaking to Journalists at Parliament. Login to license this image from 1$.
