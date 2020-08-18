Kukunda Judith
20:02

Human Rights Defender Rwakafuuzi Back On His Feet Top story

18 Aug 2020, 19:50 Comments 162 Views Court Interview
Counsel Rwakafuuzi made his first court appearance after suffering a stroke a year ago.

Tumuhimbise, who was once held for being a public nuisance after dumping piglets at Parliament to protest the Shillings 100 million handed to each legislator to buy a vehicle, says Rwakafuuzi was the first person to visit them in detention after the former IGP, Kale Kayihura blocked anyone from seeing them.

 

