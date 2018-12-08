Human Rights Defenders Demand Report into NGO Office Break-ins

Human Rights Defenders (Left to Right) Assistant Commissioner of Police James Kusemererwa, MP Jovah Kamateeka and Prossy Babirye the Acting Director of National Coalition of Human Rights Defenders Login to license this image from 1$.

In short

Releasing findings of a report Unabated escalation of NGO office break-ins in Uganda, on Friday, the National Coalition of Human Rights Defenders NCHRDU indicates that at least 34 office break-ins were reported since 2011, but no investigations have been carried out and a report compiled.