The campaign that will cost over 1.5 billion shillings was launched on Thursday in Bushenyi - Ishaka Municipality as regional offices of the Foundation for Human Rights Initiative were opened.
Human Rights Initiative Launches Campaign To Decongest Prisons in Greater Bushenyi
Sitting second from Left is Chairperson Bushenyi Jafari Basajjabala who launched the Campaign to decongest Prisons in Greater Bushenyi
