Samuel Amanya
14:25

Human Traffic Still Low At Rwanda-Uganda Border

16 Feb 2022, 14:23 Comments 185 Views Kisoro, Western Region, Uganda Business and finance Security Updates
A bridge constructed on astream that separates Uganda and Rwanda in Kamwezi sub county,Rukiga district

A bridge constructed on astream that separates Uganda and Rwanda in Kamwezi sub county,Rukiga district

In short
Chris Baryomunsi, Minister for Information Communication Technology (ICT) and National Guidance confirms the low number of people crossing to both countries.

 

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.