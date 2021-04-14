In short
At least seven people from Pobura clan sustained serious injuries after unknown men suspected to be from Pobira clan attacked them on Tuesday morning. The attackers also torched two grass-thatched huts, leaving countless household items and harvested food crops destroyed.
Hundreds Abandon Homes in Lamwo over Land Row
14 Apr 2021
Lamwo, Uganda
Lamwo Resident District Commissioner James Nabinson Kidega monitors one of the grass thatched huts razed down on Tuesday in Lobalokodi village in Madiopei subcounty.
