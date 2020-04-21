Hundreds Claim Motorcycles from Police Stations After Presidential Pardon

In short
The motorcycles had initially been restricted from operating beyond 2 p.m. However, President Yoweri Museveni extended their operation time to 5 pm and granted amnesty to all persons whose motorcycles were impounded for operating beyond 2 pm.
Hundreds Claim Motorcycles from Police Stations After Presidential Pardon21 Apr 2020, 13:00 Comments 117 Views Luweero, Uganda Crime Misc Updates
Some of the impounded motorycles and bicycles at Luweero Central Police Station on Monday . Police is screening motorists before handing them back
