Hundreds Defy Govt to Attend Jumah Prayers at Kibuli Mosque

9 Oct 2020, 16:48 Comments 83 Views Kampala, Uganda Politics Election Breaking news
A crowd of Congregants at Kibuli Mosque compund attending Juma prayers

In short
According to medical experts, there is a high risk among large in-person gatherings where it is difficult for individuals to remain spaced at least 6 feet apart. But despite the risk involved, the Friday Jumah Prayers led by Dr Abdul Hafiz Walusimbi were attended by hundreds of congregants.

 

