Hundreds Displaced Over Teso-Karamoja Border Dispute

24 Jul 2019
Displaced people at the sub-county of ongongoja (1)

In short
Moses Elungat, a resident of Ongongonja Sub County has asked government to come to their rescue by providing them with drugs, mosquito nets and education services for their children since the Karamojong who claim the contested land have evicted them.

 

