Hundreds Flee as Fighting in Apaa Township Enters Day 3

9 May 2022
The damaged motorcycle. Photo by Emmy Daniel Ojara

In short
The attackers who have been roaming the area since Saturday last week looted and destroyed household items including ox-ploughs, and solar panels among other items saying that the occupants were illegal in the area.

 

