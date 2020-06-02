Julius Ocungi
08:01

Hundreds Flee Homes in Kitgum For Fear of Reprisal Attacks

2 Jun 2020, 07:57 Comments 172 Views Kitgum, Uganda Security Crime Northern Updates
The scene where Justine Okwi, a member of pajong clan in Omiya Anyima Subcounty was allegdly attacked while on his way. Photo By Julius Ocungi

In short
The locals along with their village chairperson abandoned their homes on Sunday following the disappearance of a man from pajong clan who is suspected to have been killed over a land dispute on Saturday night.

 

