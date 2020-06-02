Hundreds Flee Homes in Kitgum For Fear of Reprisal Attacks

In short
The locals along with their village chairperson abandoned their homes on Sunday following the disappearance of a man from pajong clan who is suspected to have been killed over a land dispute on Saturday night.
The scene where Justine Okwi, a member of pajong clan in Omiya Anyima Subcounty was allegdly attacked while on his way. Photo By Julius Ocungi
