Hundreds Fleeced in Bridge Water Stocks Scam

In short
The online company that abruptly shut down started attracting locals mid last year. At the time, a number of business operators, teachers, and religious leaders had been enticed into investing money in the company with an assurance of receiving massive profits after a specified period. Every client would also get a bonus after recruiting another.
Hundreds Fleeced in Bridge Water Stocks Scam7 Feb 2022, 12:44 Comments 143 Views Kabale, Western Region, Uganda Business and finance Updates
In short
Tagged with: Bridge Water Stocks
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.