Hundreds Flock Fort Portal Mortuary to Identify Accident Victims

In short
Many people can be seen gathering around the mortuary wailing and sobbing, attempting to gain access to the doorway. Hospital management at one time had to seek assistance from the UPDF personnel to manage the crowds.
Hundreds Flock Fort Portal Mortuary to Identify Accident Victims4 May 2022, 17:57 Comments 160 Views Kabarole, Uganda Media Human rights Western Updates
Relatives and the general public gather at Fort Portal regional referral to identify victims' bodies
In short
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.