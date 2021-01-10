Hundreds of NUP Supporters and Ten "Riot Commanders” Join NRM

In short
Addressing the meeting, Ruhakana Rugunda, the Prime Minister of Uganda, said the main focus is on working together and ensure free and fair transparent election that will guarantee a special government despite the tension, friction and confrontation among the political parties.
Hundreds of NUP Supporters and Ten "Riot Commanders” Join NRM10 Jan 2021, 16:52 Comments 392 Views Kampala, Uganda 2021 Elections Politics Updates
In short
Tagged with: NRM Prime Minister of Uganda Ruhakana Rugunda Supporters of NUP
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.