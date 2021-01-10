Cynthia Ruth Naggayi
16:53

Hundreds of NUP Supporters and Ten "Riot Commanders” Join NRM

10 Jan 2021, 16:52 Comments 392 Views Kampala, Uganda 2021 Elections Politics Updates
Hundreds of NUP supporters during the meeting at Kololo Airstrip

In short
Addressing the meeting, Ruhakana Rugunda, the Prime Minister of Uganda, said the main focus is on working together and ensure free and fair transparent election that will guarantee a special government despite the tension, friction and confrontation among the political parties.

 

Tagged with: NRM Prime Minister of Uganda Ruhakana Rugunda Supporters of NUP

