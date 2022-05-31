Pamela Mawanda
Hundreds of Patients Forced to Live With Brain Tumours for Years Due to Long Waiting List at Mulago Top story

Patients Recovering at the Neurosurgeon Ward after having their brain tumours removed

Patients Recovering at the Neurosurgeon Ward after having their brain tumours removed

Around 150 Ugandans with brain tumours will have to wait for at least one year before accessing the life-saving surgery. On average, 104 Ugandans are diagnosed with brain tumours annually. However, many such cases are forced to wait at least a year before they can get the life-saving operation.

 

