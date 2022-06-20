In short
On Monday, Justice Alex Mackay Ajiji, the Resident Judge of Gulu High Court told the Chief Justice that more than 300 remand inmates had applied for plea bargaining while another 117 were received from Lira High Court for the session.
Hundreds of Suspects Ready for Plea Bargaining in Gulu
