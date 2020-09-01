Hundreds Sent Away from Bukedea Market

In short
Caroline Ameso, one of the affected cloth vendors in Bukedea, says she is forced to sell clothes stealthily to help her family of seven people who are all dependent on her. Ameso faults government for paying a deaf ear to their pleas to reopen the weekly markets to allow them business and fend for their families.
Hundreds Sent Away from Bukedea Market1 Sep 2020, 08:08 Comments 183 Views Bukedea, Uganda Business and finance Health Updates
In short
Mentioned: Bukedea District
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.