Hundreds Stranded as 260 Taxis Fail to Resume Operations in Luweero

In short
Asuman Kaaya the Secretary of Luweero Town Council Taxi Management Association says that there are over 260 taxis operating from Luweero to Kampala city but none have acquired route charts to ply on the road.
Hundreds Stranded as 260 Taxis Fail to Resume Operations in Luweero4 Jun 2020, 13:17 Comments 97 Views Luweero, Uganda Local government Misc Analysis
In short
Tagged with: passengers stranded route charts taxi driver transport
Mentioned: kampala city council authority
