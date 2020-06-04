Brian Luwaga
Hundreds Stranded as 260 Taxis Fail to Resume Operations in Luweero

4 Jun 2020 Luweero, Uganda
Some of passengers stuck in Luweero Taxi Park. They were heading to Kampala city

In short
Asuman Kaaya the Secretary of Luweero Town Council Taxi Management Association says that there are over 260 taxis operating from Luweero to Kampala city but none have acquired route charts to ply on the road.

 

