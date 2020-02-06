In short
At the medical camps residents benefited from free malaria screening, hepatitis B vaccination, immunization of children below five years, sensitisation on primary health care and proper nutrition.
Hundreds Treated at UPDF Health Camp Top story6 Feb 2020, 13:05 Comments 122 Views Mayuge, Uganda Health Misc Report
