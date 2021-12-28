Hundreds Turn Up for Free Eye Treatment in Lira

In short
The medical camp that started on Monday was organized by the Pakistani Association in Lira with the support of the Overseas Pakistani Global Foundation Africa.
Hundreds Turn Up for Free Eye Treatment in Lira28 Dec 2021, 12:16 Comments 212 Views Lira, Uganda Health Human rights Northern Updates
In short
Tagged with: Free eye check up and surgeries Hundreds converge at LRRH
Mentioned: Overseas Pakistani Global Foundation Africa
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.