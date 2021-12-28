Amony Immaculate
Hundreds Turn Up for Free Eye Treatment in Lira

Pateints lining up for eye screening

In short
The medical camp that started on Monday was organized by the Pakistani Association in Lira with the support of the Overseas Pakistani Global Foundation Africa.

 

